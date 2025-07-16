AFL Fiji prepares for Pacific Cup

[Photo Credit: AFL Fiji]

The race for a spot in the final squad for the AFL Pacific Cup in Australia this September is well underway, following trials held yesterday at Albert Park in Suva for the extended members of the AFL U17 Fiji Vonu and Fiji Tribe teams.

The majority of the men’s extended squad comprises players from Suva and Lautoka, with a few talents hailing from Naitasiri, Nadi, and Tailevu.

Similarly, the women’s team features mostly local players, alongside one overseas-based athlete and a single player from Vanua Levu.

During the trials, players showcased their skills through drills, team formations, and various tactics honed throughout their training sessions over the year.

With less than two months remaining before the tournament kicks off in Cairns, Australia, the final squads for both teams are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

