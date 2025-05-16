Saru Dragons form women’s side for the first time

The Saru Dragons have officially entered the Fiji National Rugby League women’s competition for the first time this year, marking a proud and exciting milestone for the club and the Tavakubu community.

Assistant team manager Abby Satala says the move to form a women’s side comes after years of discussion and inspiration drawn from the growth of women’s rugby union in Fiji.

With the club’s men’s team long established and successful, she says the time was right to open the opportunity for women.

“Our men’s team has been running for years, and they’ve been champions too. So the coach decided it was time we also gave our women a chance. We’re so excited to finally have a Saru Dragons women’s team.”

Satala adds that the idea had been developing for years, but the rise of women’s rugby nationally pushed them to act.

“We saw how other women’s teams in rugby union were growing, so we thought—why not us? Especially for the young women in our village.”

The team is made up mostly of girls from Tavakubu Village, many of whom are students. Despite only training for a month, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Her message to families and supporters is simple: “We just need support and encouragement. Some of these girls are really talented. We’re proud of them, and with the right backing, they’ll go far.”

The women’s competition will kick off at the end of this month.

