Council sees surge in complaints

[Photo: FILE]

Complaints to Nasinu Town Council have increased, but officials say the rise reflects better reporting rather than declining service delivery.

Acting Chief Financial Officer Imran Khan says the council received 851 complaints in 2018, when complaints were handled separately by different departments.

He says the council now has a central complaints system overseen by a dedicated complaints officer.

Complaints can be lodged through the council’s Facebook page, online platforms and email before being referred to the relevant department.

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Khan says the council has reduced its average complaints turnaround time to seven days.

He says the increase in complaints is partly because the council now has a formal system that captures cases that previously may not have been recorded.

The council is also receiving complaints involving other government agencies.

Khan says residents frequently raise concerns about road repairs and streetlights under the Fiji Roads Authority.

Water Authority issues are also being reported, particularly sewer spillages in Tuirara, Narere and Nadera.

The council is also receiving complaints about dog control, which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Khan says the council records those complaints, refers them to the relevant agencies under existing arrangements and communicates the response back to ratepayers.

He says the council continues to carry out dog trapping in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture when space is available at its Koronivia impound facility.

The council is also working with the Pacific Community on dog neutering programs.

The team appeared before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs to present their 2018 annual report.