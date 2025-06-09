Nasinu one step closer to creating history

>Nasinu FC is edging closer to creating history after securing a place in the semi-finals of the Extra Battle of the Giants for the first time since 2019.

The side has produced some of the tournament’s biggest upsets so far, securing a 2-1 victory over Suva before edging Navua 1-0 in their pool matches.

Nasinu is yet to lift the BOG title, but based on their performances so far, the side appears to be on the right track.

Club president Jagindar Singh says the team’s success is the result of months of hard work, commitment and preparation.

While Nasinu boasts a number of young and relatively inexperienced players compared to some of the tournament’s more established sides, the squad also features players with OFC Pro League experience.

“We came into the tournament as underdogs, and I am very proud of what the players and officials have achieved. We do not have a major sponsor, but everyone has worked hard and made sacrifices for Nasinu.”

Now, with a place in the final on the line, Nasinu knows this weekend’s clash against Rewa will be crucial to their hopes of making history.

Singh remains confident in his players, believing they have what it takes to go all the way and challenge for their first BOG title.

They play Rewa at 4.30pm on Saturday at the 4R Stadium Govind Park.