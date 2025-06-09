News

Two statements put FICAC on the spot

Mollyn Nakabea News Journalist [email protected]

September 8, 2026 5:06 pm

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s investigation officer is expected to appear in court to answer questions over two witness statements.

The statements are at the centre of a disclosure dispute in the case against former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

The issue was raised by defence lawyer Richard Naidu, who told the Magistrates Court the defence wants to establish whether the two statements exist, whether they were disclosed to the defence and, if not, why they were withheld.

Naidu said the defence was seeking straightforward answers to those questions.

Article continues after advertisement

However, FICAC Acting Manager Legal Joseph Work told the court he was not in a position to answer them.

He said only the investigating officer could clarify the circumstances surrounding the statements and their disclosure.

The court has directed Naidu to prepare the questions and provide them to FICAC, with the investigation officer expected to respond.

The dispute comes as Prof Prasad faces allegations that he failed to declare his directorship in a company when he submitted his declaration of assets, liabilities and income to the Registrar of Political Parties.

The alleged omission relates to his declaration as an officeholder of the National Federation Party as at December 31, 2015.

FICAC alleges Prof Prasad failed to comply with statutory disclosure requirements by not declaring the directorship.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday, when the court is expected to proceed with a trial-within a trial.

Sugar industry needs major reform

Two statements put FICAC on the spot

FRCS builds backup border systems

$120K blaze destroys family home

SCC told to better protect Albert Park

Rabuka calls for stronger leadership

Court rejects FICAC’s witness bid

Sugar fund faces loan pressure

SODELPA says last-minute defections cost election

Kiribati children return home after free heart treatment

Bus passengers can now pay by QR code

Three fail drug tests in BOG pool games

Vodafone Cup quarters set for this weekend

Vital few days for Rewa FC

Drua contract a special one for father and son

Teams confirmed for Veterans Tournament

Junior Bula Boys’ World Cup dream ends

Student under observation after Kinoya accident

Virgin Australia crew rape trial begins

Pedestrian injured in Kinoya accident

One game at a time for Fiji Pearls

Suva and Ba set for exciting semifinal

Dry conditions put pressure

Tax powers under the spotlight

Ministry may recover ghost employee payments

BOG tickets on pre-sale ahead of big weekend in Ba

Doctors push for patient-centred RHD approach

One game at a time for Fiji Pearls

New system targets tax dodgers

Education Ministry targets 97 percent pass rate

Construction costs jump

FICAC pushes to call Saneem as witness

Border security gaps raised

Free cardiac care expands across Pacific

Fiji urged to prepare for El Niño

Local players in line for Bati World Cup opportunity

New coach for Lautoka Maroons

114 teachers to receive salaries tomorrow

Iran faces toughest economic pressure yet from US measures

FRCS pushes border independence

Officers trained for animal disease threats

Iran resumes retaliatory strikes as ceasefire efforts stall

Nasinu FC chases BOG history

Young Drua hopefuls gain skills for life beyond rugby

Boxers out for valuable exposure

Finance Ministry to ensure teachers are paid

CDD calls for election research restrictions to go

Hindi language at risk

Man charged for identity theft on Facebook

Magistrate blasts FICAC over new witness

Six rescued after guesthouse collapses in Delhi

Biometric data stays in Fiji

Fiji TRC holding diaspora hearings in NZ and Australia

Fiji strengthens monitoring of waste emissions

Taxes, toddlers, tobacco and top-ups in the crosshairs

Suva is good, says Ba coach

Big questions over border security

Fiji weighs overseas data backup

RHD deaths rise in Fiji

Former inmates face stigma after release: President

Fiji urges stronger Pacific COP31 participation

Junior Bula Boys shift focus to Tahiti

Medical report fee standardised

Court rejects unemployment defence

Tourism revenue falls

Six killed in Delhi building collapse, rescuers search through rubble

Reva delivers five in Fiji U16 win

Ba beats Lautoka to make BOG semifinals

Nasinu makes BOG semifinals, Labasa out

No-confidence motion against Solomon Islands PM withdrawn

True Lies cast takes diverse paths after 1994 film

World Cup Qualifiers just around the corner

Government promises no extra E-Passport cost

FRCS draws the line on sovereignty

Early treatments could save young hearts

FNPF members to receive full benefits

Servicewomen urged to prioritize mental wellbeing

No phones allowed at Swift and Kelce wedding, says Glaser

Jury fails to reach verdict in Lindsay Clancy trial

Nasinu wins, Suva secures top four spot

Furlong reflects on Terminator 2 role and early Hollywood fame

Negative drug test results on day two

Families beg for answers on loved ones missing in Nepal

FRCS warns against funding without results

RHD cuts lives short

Semi-final spot still in reach

Raiwai Rebels stamps their mark

Fiji Bati coach sees potential in local league talent

Olsen twins impress Full House creator with early acting talent

Crocodile handler dies after being attacked at Papua New Guinea wildlife park

US strikes three Iranian oil tankers after missile attack

Laverne & Shirley cast remembered for TV and film careers

No public input in Vuvale Treaty talks

Vuvale Treaty offers no visa-free guarantee

FNPF shifts focus to employer partnerships

Government supports Vunika temple maintenance

Daku youths preserve traditional fan-making

Korosaya crowned Miss Hibiscus

RBF warns against unlicensed foreign exchange dealers

Cervical cancer screening begins in the West

Rewa stuns Ba, qualifies for semifinal

Thousands of Lebanese children remain displaced as schools reopen

Summer heat arrives early, total fire ban in place

Two wins for Suva, Lautoka back on track

Fijian circus takes off, as crowds build for Riverfire

Jiangxi mudslide kills one, 11 still missing in China

Cyberattacks raise questions over defence pact

Former court officer jailed

Pacific youth declare 1.5°C a matter of survival

Tailevu claim local bragging rights over Rewa

Exhibition showcases rehabilitation through art

Junior All Whites break Fiji resistance to seal semi-final spot

Hibiscus crowning countdown

Australian disaster team joins Nepal flood search for missing

Chinese authorities arrest 52 Singaporeans over pyramid scheme

Sydney air traffic near-miss raises fatigue concerns

Nasinu wins, second loss for Navua

Floods in Nepal drive major commercial insurance losses

Ikanivere welcomes Tamani's Flying Fijians chance

Wesele banking on unity as Bulikula chase World Cup breakthrough

Leaders push for greater regional power

Climate lifeline for the Pacific

Yakete installs new chief

The Rolling Stones sign biopic deal: report

Rescue teams pull two alive from Nepal hydropower project tunnel

14,000 bookings in one day

Committee allow players with pending drug cases to play

US forces block ad IDs to protect troop locations

Lindsay Clancy trial over killing her children ends in mistrial

Investors undervaluing the life-changing power of AI

Treaty puts Fiji’s war role under scrutiny

CDD raises concerns over proposed election changes

Ba wins first match, Rewa next

Slave to the algorithm: big tech in violence spotlight

Man charged over 1998 rape allegation bailed

Ba Rugby looking to bounce back against Nadroga

World Cup Qualifiers prep underway

Champs Labasa off to winning start

Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

Mara sisters speak as one in Herzog's Venice contender

Plea for more than consent lessons to stop sex violence

Taveuni Rugby secures timely sponsorship

Defence breach leaves no tribunal option

Cullen named 2027 Coral Coast 7s ambassador

Legal action looms over FNPF arrears

Filmmakers challenged

Baby health in focus at Friendly North festival

4Nadi café puts Fiji cocoa on the menu

New US rules could end race-based school support programs

American heritage brands headline New York Fashion Week

Dr. Leli’s killer gets life sentence

Experts: US weapon hit Iran wedding, four dead, 68 injured

Feni hat-trick in Suva win

Police step up presence ahead of busy weekend

Footballer denies two rape charges

Fiji recyclers stand with Nepal flood victims

Gloria Steinem, U.S. women’s rights advocate, dies at 92

Roy and Chetty new Fiji FA VPs

OpenAI unveils Astra AI model with improved speed, new concerns

4,984 Fijians living with rheumatic heart disease

Fiji’s defence obligations under treaty questioned

Court admits company document in Prasad trial

Local knowledge key to Pacific climate action

AI music raises concerns for local artists

Youngsters excited for taekwondo tourney

El Niño may become strongest ever recorded

Warm, hostile, complicated: Hadley details Jones divide

US administration seeks to enforce tighter mail-in ballot standards

650 Fijians to receive free artificial limbs

Fijiana XV ready for Japan test with fresh-look lineup

CFMEU delegate charged with dealing drugs at work sites

Murder victim’s father demands stronger protection for victims

Fiji takes community conservation to Pacific

PRF demands action on Fiji’s waste crisis

Pacific urged to unite against drug threat

Public trust in politicians drops amid voter cynicism

One tonne of rubbish pulled from Vatuwaqa creek

No China missile test condemnation from Pacific leaders

Hard work building Flying Fijians' connection

Suva targets improvement against Kadavu

134 teachers lose pay after check

Election rules must be settled before polling

Taxi operators push back against planned fare reversal

Outstanding employer debt impacts 35,000 members

Tabuya backs Pre-COP, calls for action

Biometric checks for Fiji borders

Suri handed tough BOG test with Lautoka

Bulikula squad takes shape for World Cup

ABs make three changes for third test

FNU calls for reset in National GBV response

Report to reveal Fiji’s biggest environmental threats

Four million upgrade transforms Tavela

Dance of death is a disco as world premiere looms

Samsung, SK Hynix asked to pay early for South Korea power expansion

Navua fired up ahead of BOG

'No brainer': tobacco tax-cut idea could crush crime

Parents urged to watch for RHD symptoms

Early flu rise prompts health warning

$43.4m programme to strengthen Pacific schools

Study looks at making vegetables appealing