Two statements put FICAC on the spot

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s investigation officer is expected to appear in court to answer questions over two witness statements.

The statements are at the centre of a disclosure dispute in the case against former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

The issue was raised by defence lawyer Richard Naidu, who told the Magistrates Court the defence wants to establish whether the two statements exist, whether they were disclosed to the defence and, if not, why they were withheld.

Naidu said the defence was seeking straightforward answers to those questions.

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However, FICAC Acting Manager Legal Joseph Work told the court he was not in a position to answer them.

He said only the investigating officer could clarify the circumstances surrounding the statements and their disclosure.

The court has directed Naidu to prepare the questions and provide them to FICAC, with the investigation officer expected to respond.

The dispute comes as Prof Prasad faces allegations that he failed to declare his directorship in a company when he submitted his declaration of assets, liabilities and income to the Registrar of Political Parties.

The alleged omission relates to his declaration as an officeholder of the National Federation Party as at December 31, 2015.

FICAC alleges Prof Prasad failed to comply with statutory disclosure requirements by not declaring the directorship.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday, when the court is expected to proceed with a trial-within a trial.