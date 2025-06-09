Illegal dumping costs Nasinu millions

[Photo: Supplied: Nasinu Town Council FB Page]

Nasinu Town Council is spending about $3.1 million a year on solid waste management, consuming almost all of its rates income.

Acting Chief Financial Officer Imran Khan told a Parliamentary committee that the council removed about 21,000 tonnes of waste to the Naboro landfill in the last financial year.

He explained that the volume is rising, driven by population growth and the council’s coverage of almost 50 informal settlements within the municipality.

Khan states that the cost of collecting and disposing of waste includes landfill charges, staff wages, hire costs and maintaining the council’s own fleet.

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The council charges $81 per flat for household garbage collection.

Kitchen waste is collected three times a week, while green waste and white goods are collected as part of municipal services without an additional service fee.

But Khan said the council was now changing its approach to green waste.

Green waste collections are being reduced to six times a year as the council encourages residents to compost and reduce the amount of waste being produced.

The council is also stepping up enforcement against illegal dumping.

Its enforcement team has been increased from two to six officers, with a $200 fine now being enforced under the new legislation.

Khan says illegal dumping has become a major burden, with the council often having to collect green waste, white goods and construction waste from illegal sites.

The council has increased the number of yellow skip bins from 15 to about 35 at identified dumping sites.

It is also preparing to install about 40 cameras at illegal dumping hotspots to help identify offenders.