We gave our best: Franklin

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji Junior Bula Boys midfielder Nicholas Franklin says he is proud of his teammates for giving their best, despite the side’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup taking a blow.

Fiji suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tahiti in their final pool match of the OFC U19 Men’s Championship in Samoa yesterday.

The Junior Bula Boys started brightly and controlled the pace of the match in the early stages.

However, they were unable to maintain their momentum, allowing Tahiti to regain control and eventually secure the win.

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“Yeah, it was a tough one. Tahiti played really well. At the start, we had control of the game, but we kind of lost it throughout, which was a big decider for us later in the game. The boys gave their best until the last whistle, and that’s all that really matters, to be honest.”

Franklin says missed opportunities also played a major role in Fiji’s defeat, as the side failed to capitalise on their chances.