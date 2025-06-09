Peace Corps cohort targets rural economic security

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The arrival of the 101st Peace Corps cohort marks another milestone in the program’s long-standing partnership with communities across Fiji.

Since the program began in 1968, roughly 2,500 American volunteers have served in Fiji, working alongside local communities to address local and national priorities.

The latest group is now preparing to focus on strengthening economic security in rural areas.

The 101st Peace Corps group is set to build on more than five decades of service in Fiji.

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“And what we do is we send Americans to different countries, and they come, and they work alongside communities to address whatever the communities and the government are prioritising.”

This cohort will focus on community economic empowerment—helping rural Fijians develop income-generating opportunities and manage household finances.

Country Director Charles Enciso says their work directly aligns with government priorities to bolster national economic security.

“It’s a priority of the Fijian government to help improve economic security for the Fijian people, to help them develop income-generating projects, which is one of the things our volunteers do.”

Before heading to their field assignments, the 24 trainees are gaining essential skills to engage effectively with local communities.

Peace Corps Language and Culture Coordinator John Levy says mastering local culture and language is vital to that preparation.

“Volunteers work alongside local communities in areas including education, health, agriculture, environmental conservation and community development”

With training wrapping up, the volunteers will soon enter rural communities to begin.