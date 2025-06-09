Chand leaves Labasa FC with impressive record

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

He may have stepped down as head coach of Extra Supermarket Labasa FC after more than a year but Alvin Chand, had a successful tenure with the Babasiga Lions.

Since his appointment in March last year, he has delivered two titles for Labasa.

Last year, Chand guided Labasa to win the BiC Fiji FACT, which many didn’t expect in such a short period.

He later lifted the Extra Battle of the Giants trophy.

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Labasa also reached the FMF IDC last year under Chand and this year they were the Extra Premier League runners-up and Fiji FACT semifinalists.

Yesterday, Labasa FA announced that Chand has stepped down from his role for personal reasons.

Former national futsal coach, Jerry Sam, who assisted Chand in the BOG pool games last week is now the new Labasa head coach.

The BOG semifinals and final will be held this weekend at 4R Govind Park in Ba and you can listen to the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.