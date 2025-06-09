Global fundraiser doubles braille support

The donation was made by Aspen Medical Disability Inclusion Lead Ben Clare. [PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

Five visually impaired students at Lautoka School for Special Education now have greater access to Braille learning after Aspen Medical donated two new braillers to the school.

The donation was made by Aspen Medical Disability Inclusion Lead Ben Clare on behalf of the Aspen Medical Foundation.

Clare, who has been blind since birth, surprised the students and staff with the machines.

The school previously had only one brailler, donated by Aspen Medical several years ago.

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That machine was being shared among the school’s five visually impaired students.

Recognising the need for greater access, the Aspen Medical Foundation launched a fundraising drive to purchase another Brailler.

The campaign gained support from Aspen Medical employees around the world.

With employee donations matched by Aspen Medical, enough money was raised to purchase two machines instead of one.

Clare says access to Braille can have a lasting impact on students.

Head of School Kailash Pillay said the new machines would strengthen students’ access to learning.

He adds that the donation will also help empower the students to pursue their aspirations.