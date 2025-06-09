FMF backs rising swim star

Grace Khelan (middle) signing her 3-year sponsorship deal with FMF.[Photo: FILE]

Chasing her dreams in the swimming pool will now be a little easier for Grace Khelan after a major local company signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the rising young star.

The Taveuni lass has been making waves in the pool since the beginning of the year, and her impressive performances have not gone unnoticed.

FMF has committed a total of $20,000 towards sponsoring Khelan as she prepares for a series of upcoming tournaments.

The 14-year-old was one of the youngest swimmers to compete at the Oceania Swimming Championships in Suva earlier this year.

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“I’m really grateful for this opportunity, and I thank FMF for believing in me. I also thank my parents for the role they have played in my journey; I would not be here if it wasn’t for them.”

She also made her mark on the international stage, winning two gold medals while representing Fiji at the Age Group Swimming Championships in New Zealand.