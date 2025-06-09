SODELPA warns against foreign political donations

Former SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa. [Photo: FILE]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is warning that allowing foreign companies and governments to fund political parties could put Fiji’s sovereignty at risk.

Former SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says the proposed electoral changes could open the door for wealthy foreign interests to influence political parties.

He says this could become a serious concern if criminal groups with large amounts of money attempt to fund political campaigns.

“We do not agree with foreign companies or foreign governments sponsoring political parties. In this way we are sort of selling our sovereignty out and especially with the drug dealers around who have much more money to spend, they might be sponsoring certain political parties to come and deal with some of the issues that is beneficial to drug dealers.”

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Takayawa says SODELPA supports donations from former Fiji citizens, but does not support funding from foreign companies or governments.

He says stronger safeguards are needed to ensure political parties remain accountable to Fijian voters rather than foreign interests.