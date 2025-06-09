Cabin crew member gives evidence in court

[Photo: FILE]

The trial of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting an airline cabin crew member began at the Lautoka High Court yesterday.

He faces one count each of rape and sexual assault over an alleged incident in Nadi in December 2024.

The State’s first witness, who is also the complainant, gave evidence before being cross-examined by the defence.

The court heard that the complainant arrived in Nadi on December 31, 2024, for a one-night layover.

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She later became separated from her colleagues while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The complainant told the court a man repeatedly offered to take her to her hotel.

She eventually accepted and got into a vehicle she initially believed was a taxi.

She testified that during the journey, the man who was seated behind the driver sexually assaulted her.

During cross-examination, the defence questioned differences between her evidence and her initial police statement.

The complainant said she was exhausted and intoxicated at the time, and her memory of the events became clearer as time passed.

The defence also objected to parts of her evidence, arguing the details were not specifically included in the charges.

High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma overruled the objection and allowed the evidence to continue.

The complainant’s identity remains suppressed.

The court has also approved a protective screen for her while giving evidence.

The accused maintains his innocence.

The trial continues today.