Marist aim for National Deans spot

The Marist Brothers High School Under-17 team had an impressive outing against Ratu Sukuna Memorial High School in the Deans Southern Zone pool games yesterday.

The side defeated RSMS 10-0.

Coach Viliame Bulivakarua says there are areas his side still needs to work on before they face their next opponent.

“There were some errors and we’ll need to improve on that next week.”

He says they fell short to Grammar last year in the pool match disallowing them to participate in the National Deans competition.

However, their priorities this year has shifted to winning.

Marist will meet Grammar in their final pool game on Saturday.