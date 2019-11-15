Knights escape Sea Eagles' clutches in crucial comeback win

Kalyn Ponga and Enari Tuala have combined to put a huge hole in Manly’s finals hopes by leading the Knights to a 26-24 win in Newcastle.

The Sea Eagles – who went into the McDonald Jones Stadium match without the likes of Tom Trbojevic, Dylan Walker, Addin Fonua-Blake and Martin Taupau – fought bravely but now find themselves four points out of the top eight with just six matches remaining.

Ponga, who was his usual inventive self, created space for Tuala inside the final eight minutes and the powerful centre did the rest.

Article continues after advertisement

The Maroons star then converted to give his side the lead.

Manly took a four-point lead into the final 20 minutes after an opening hour in which the two sides took turns at holding the ascendancy.

The visitors had it in the first 20 minutes when Cade Cust and Daly Cherry-Evans scored before the Knights sprung into action.

Star To’a, Kurt Mann and Tuala scored before the break and Hymel Hunt just after to give his side a 20-12 lead.

Manly then found life again, with Jack Gosiewski and Lachlan Croker scoring to give their side a 24-20 lead.

Of the opening eight tries, Cust’s superb individual display was the pick of the bunch.

Manly’s long list of injured players got longer during the match with fullback Brendan Elliot not returning after suffering a knee injury in the 19th minute.