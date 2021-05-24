Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police Forensic Science Team assist MOH in retrieval of bodies|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on despite testing positive|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Kikau in NRL Team of the Week

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 4:16 pm
Fiji Bati and Panthers forward Viliame Kikau

Fiji Bati and Panthers forward Viliame Kikau has been named in the NRL’s round 24 team of the week.

He is the lone Fijian in the team and is joined by Penrith centre Matt Burton.

Kikau earned 35% of the total vote to come away as the best-performing second-rower of the week.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be looking to maintain his fine performance this Friday when the Panthers face the Eels at 10.05pm.

Round 25 begins on Thursday with the Raiders facing the Roosters at 9.50pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.