Kikau in NRL Team of the Week

Fiji Bati and Panthers forward Viliame Kikau has been named in the NRL’s round 24 team of the week.

He is the lone Fijian in the team and is joined by Penrith centre Matt Burton.

Kikau earned 35% of the total vote to come away as the best-performing second-rower of the week.

He will be looking to maintain his fine performance this Friday when the Panthers face the Eels at 10.05pm.

Round 25 begins on Thursday with the Raiders facing the Roosters at 9.50pm.