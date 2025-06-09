Kaiviti Silktails unveil logo for a bold new era

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club has drawn a clear line between its battle hardened past and an ambitious future with the launch of a powerful new logo, a symbol forged by adversity, resilience and an unbreakable Kaiviti spirit.

More than a visual refresh, the new emblem represents a defining moment for a club that has endured challenges few expansion teams ever face.

Guided by Chairman and NRL legend Petero Civoniceva and led by Executive Director Stephen Driscoll, the Silktails’ new identity tells the story of a team that refuses to bend, let alone break.

Since their inception in 2020, the Silktails’ journey has been anything but smooth.

The global COVID 19 pandemic immediately halted their inaugural season, forcing players and staff to remain overseas and separated from families and support networks at a time of deep uncertainty.

That period of sacrifice was compounded by the tragic passing of beloved General Manager Jacquie Shannon, a loss that continues to shape the club’s values and purpose.

Her legacy lives on through the Silktails’ Community Logo, first unveiled in 2023 in tribute to Aunty Jacquie’s Life, a reminder that the club’s heart extends far beyond the scoreboard.

On the field, the transition into the fiercely competitive Jersey Flegg Cup tested the club’s resolve to its core.

A bruising season marked by a 26 round winless run could have broken a young organisation. Instead, it hardened it.

The Silktails rallied to secure their first ever Jersey Flegg victory and have since continued to embody the grit, belief and perseverance that define Fijian rugby league.

The newly launched logo marks the next step in that evolution.

Following the original 2020 design, the 2021 to 2024 emblem, the Aunty Jacquie Community Logo and a special anniversary crest, this latest symbol is firmly focused on the future.

“This new logo represents the spirit of every player, staff member, supporter and community partner who has helped us grow over the past five years. It honours our heritage while driving us into the future with strength and purpose.”

Civoniceva described the unveiling as a milestone moment as the club builds toward the 2026 season and beyond.

“This is an exciting moment for our Silktails Rugby League Football Club. The refreshed logo was developed in consultation with Aaron Eastgate of Westfence Creative, who also designed the new Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs NRL logo. As a feeder club to the Bulldogs, that connection is significant and will feature on the back of our 2026 playing jersey and training apparel.”

He adds that the bold, angular design reflects strength, speed and an unyielding focus, qualities forged through years of hardship.

“The design embodies our spirit of resilience and our commitment to keep forging ahead no matter how great the challenge. As our club and community youth programs continue to evolve, it is fitting to see our logo evolve with us and set us up for an exciting future.”

More than a crest, the new Silktails logo stands as a declaration of intent.

The trials of the past have strengthened the club’s resolve to remain a permanent pathway for Fijian talent into elite rugby league and a source of pride for the nation.

