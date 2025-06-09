Kadavu teen makes her mark in Rugby League

Naomi Tegu

Nineteen-year-old Naomi Tegu from Kadavu had never even heard of rugby league until 2023, when a visit from Fiji National Rugby League officials to her island changed her life.

Just two years later, Tegu is embarking on her first overseas trip, having left the country this week for the opportunity of a lifetime.

She’s one of five Rise Rookie members selected for the prestigious Harvey Norman Rising Talent Invitational, accompanied by four staff and coaches from the Fiji National Rugby League.

Tegu says being chosen for the development camp two years ago, despite having no prior knowledge or experience of rugby league,e was a life-changing opportunity, and she grasped it with both hands.

“Listening to instructions is very important, and I know because of that I was selected to join the camp in 2023 when I first met them. I said yes to the camp, and just last year I played my first game and was part of the Lami Steelers club.”

Having a supportive family is also needed during big moments like this, and Tegu didn’t lack that.

“I cannot explain my excitement for this trip, as it’s my first time out of Fiji; my family has also supported me along the way. And for me, I’m really wanting to represent Fiji by joining the Bulikula squad; otherwise, if there’s a chance overseas, there’s no holding back.”

This tournament offers players vital international exposure and gives local coaches and staff a chance to grow, build networks, and strengthen our development pathways.

