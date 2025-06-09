England names national rugby league squad

Jake Connor has not been selected in the 24-man England squad for the rugby league Ashes. (Getty Images: PA Images/Nick Potts)

Six NRL players have been named in the England rugby league squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, but there was no room for the most consistent player of the Super League season.

England’s 24-man squad was announced on Monday, but did not feature Leeds Rhinos halfback Jake Connor.

The Rhinos half won Super League’s Man of Steel award, the competition’s individual honour for the season’s most consistent performer, after leading his side to a top-four finish in 2025.

