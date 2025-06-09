Rees-Zammit returns to Six Nations starting XV for Wales at Twickenham

Louis Rees-Zammit. [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales for just the fourth time when they open their Guinness Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bristol Bears star returns to the Six Nations for the first time since 2023 following his stint in the NFL.

Head coach Steve Tandy has named Ellis Mee and Josh Adams on the wings, pushing Rees-Zammit into the No.15 jersey, while opting for a settled squad with no debutants.

Openside flanker Josh Macleod is set to make his first Six Nations appearance after returning from injury.

Tandy has also gone with a 6–2 bench split in an effort to counter England’s forward-heavy replacements, with Kieran Hardy and Mason Grady covering the backs. Grady returns to the matchday squad after missing time through injury.

Tandy says Wales are ready to attack the contest, describing the England clash as a historic and special occasion for the players and the nation.

Wales will play England at 4.40am this Sunday.

Meanwhile, rugby fans in Fiji will be able to catch all the action from the 2026 Six Nations Championship and the Six Nations Under-20 Championship live on FBC, with coverage starting from Round One tonight.

