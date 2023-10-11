Preparation on going for Team Fiji

Team Fiji's Chef De Mission, Ajay Ballu.

The ongoing preparations for Team Fiji’s participation in the Pacific Games are well underway.

This is according to Chef De Mission, Ajay Ballu.

Thus far, all aspects of the preparations have been proceeding smoothly, and Ballu is eagerly anticipating the event. Despite some initial concerns regarding the participation of student-athletes, Ballu confirms that these issues have been successfully resolved.

“There’s two flights, one in the morning and one in the afternoon so basically that is during the exam time so some of the students who can go will go and for those who can’t make it will forfeit it”

Ballu emphasizes that the decision to participate in the games ultimately rested with the student-athletes and their parents.

He assures that all logistical arrangements have been carefully coordinated to ensure a seamless experience for the team upon their arrival in the Solomon Islands.

All athletes have been thoroughly briefed on the expectations and requirements for the duration of their stay.

The chef de mission underscores the importance of maintaining discipline throughout the entirety of the event.