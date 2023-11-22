Fiji volleyball through to last four

The Fiji women’s indoor volleyball squad secured a spot in the semi-finals, dominating Papua New Guinea with a flawless three-set victory in the quarter-finals.

Fueled by an unyielding desire for success, Fiji left no room for PNG to catch up, seizing a commanding lead in the first two sets.

Captain Vunisei Mateiwai led with relentless power spikes, showcasing no mercy.

Noteworthy was Fiji’s strengthened camaraderie, addressing previous game weaknesses pinpointed by Coach Ro Varanisese Logavatu.

Despite a nail-biting third set with PNG attempting a comeback, Fiji, although slowing down with minor mistakes, persevered.

Even amidst handling errors in the final moments, Fiji continued to assail their opponents with unwavering strength until the conclusive whistle.

Anticipation rises as they gear up for the semi-final clash on Friday.

