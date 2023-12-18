New sense of belief in Drua camp

Loosehead prop, Haereiti Hetet.

There is a sense of renewed belief in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua camp ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Loosehead prop Haereiti Hetet, commonly known as ‘H’ among his teammates, says the players are switched on as to what is expected of them, having been through two rigorous seasons against the best teams in

the Southern Hemisphere.

“It’s nothing new now so it’s third season coming in and we know what to expect and what the coaches expect of us so it’s been good in terms of knowing what we have to do.”

Hetet says the team is focused on one mission alone, and that is to surpass their historic quarterfinal finish this year.

The 26-year-old is the son of former Flying Fijians prop, Joeli Veitayaki and has made 17 appearances for the Drua.

Hetet says despite the camaraderie amongst the squad members, every player is competing hard for a starting spot, especially in the front row where he has to contest alongside Emosi Tuqiri and Livai Natave.

Meanwhile, the Drua will take on the Blues in their opening Super Rugby Pacific match next year on February 24th in Auckland.

JD