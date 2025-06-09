New incentives for Marist 7s

Any men’s grassroots team that wins this year’s Fiji Bitter Marist 7s for the very first time will receive a bonus of $5000 on top of the $12,000 prize money.

This is a new initiative that has been introduced by organizers for the first time.

This was confirmed by Marist Club president Lawrence Tikaram during the official launch of the tournament in Suva this afternoon.

Tikaram says the bonus will apply exclusively to teams that win the Marist 7s for the first time.

He adds that a number of other incentives have also been introduced across all categories.

One of the key incentives includes teams being awarded $50 for each pool match they win.

Tikaram believes these incentives will intensify the level of competition and bring out the best in every team.

Meanwhile, to mark the tournament’s 50th anniversary, he announced that organizers will be planting 50 trees, with each team captain taking part by planting one tree each.

The tournament will be held from the 26th to the 28th of March.

