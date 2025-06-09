Baby Pearls set for Invitational Tournament ahead of World Cup

The Fiji Baby Pearls are ramping up preparations for an upcoming Invitational Tournament which will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva next month.

This tournament marks the team’s second competitive outing of the year as they build toward the World Netball Youth Cup in Gibraltar in September.

Their first campaign saw them travel to Australia in April, where they competed in the Netball Queensland U21 competition.

Head coach Simone Nalatu emphasized the importance of game time in the lead-up to the global event, noting that the squad has been training consistently and showing strong progress since returning from their Australian tour.

“We really want to provide more game time opportunity to our players to get that exposure and to learn because that’s what they’ll need to bring for final selection, and that’s the kind of players we’ll need when we go to the World Cup, players that are able to adapt to various styles regardless of who the opposition is.”

The Baby Pearls will face off against the IMB South Coast Blaze and the New South Wales Fijians 21&U team, providing another valuable test for the young side as they continue their development on the international stage.

