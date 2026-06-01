Nawaqanitawase stars in Origin debut

Nawaqanitawase diving past three of the best defenders in the sport, center Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, playmaker Kayln Ponga and Selwyn Cobbo.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a double on debut for the New South Wales Blues in Game Two of the State of Origin series against the Queensland Maroons last night.

Despite his impressive contribution, the Blues were outclassed by the Maroons, who secured a dominant 44-24 victory.

Nawaqanitawase crossed for his first try in the 19th minute, finishing off a well-executed set play inside the Maroons’ 22-metre area.

His second try in the 60th minute was even more impressive, as he powered his way over in the corner after brushing aside three Queensland defenders.

The try was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night, with Nawaqanitawase forcing his way past Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, veteran playmaker Kalyn Ponga, and towering winger Selwyn Cobbo on his way to the tryline.

The former Wallabies winger’s standout performance was a bright spot for the Blues in an otherwise disappointing outing.

Game Three is scheduled for the 8th of next month at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and will kick off at 10.05 pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.