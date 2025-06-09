Kadavu stun Nadi in Marama thriller

Newcomers Kadavu pulled off another of the season in the 2025 Subrails Marama Championship, edging out Nadi 50-47 in a nail-biting clash this afternoon.

In only their debut season at this level, Kadavu showed composure beyond their experience, sealing their third win in five rounds and proving they are genuine contenders rather than passengers in the competition.

The game was a seesaw battle from start to finish, with both sides exchanging the lead on multiple occasions.

But in the decisive final minutes, Kadavu held their nerve, converting their chances under pressure while Nadi were left to rue missed opportunities.

The victory lifts Kadavu further up the standings and sends a clear message to the established sides that the newcomers are here to compete and to win.

Meanwhile in Suva, the capital side produced a dominant second-half performance to defeat Tailevu 41-17 at the Suva Grammar School Grounds.

Tailevu pushed Suva hard in the opening spell, trailing by just two points at halftime (12-10), but the home side shifted gears after the break.

With their forwards laying the platform and their backs running clinical attacking lines, Suva stormed away to secure a convincing victory.

The result keeps Suva in the hunt among the leading pack as the championship battle heats up.

