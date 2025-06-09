Ground-breaking achievement for Rova

Source: Fiji Swimming / Facebook

Fiji Swimmer Cheyenne Rova has been elected to the prestigious World Aquatics Athletes Committee.

The achievement reflects Rova’s dedication and talent as an athlete while showcasing her commitment to representing the voices of aquatics athletes on the world stage.

Her election also marks an important milestone for Fiji’s presence in international aquatic sports.

The World Aquatics Athletes Committee plays a vital role in advocating for the interests and welfare of athletes globally, providing a platform for their views on key issues that shape the sport.

As a proud Fijian, Rova’s new role will allow her to bring unique perspectives and experiences that resonate with athletes from diverse backgrounds.

Her leadership and passion are expected to contribute to creating a supportive environment for athletes worldwide, while also promoting fair play and athlete welfare.

Her journey has been defined by resilience, hard work and passion for the sport, making her success a source of pride for Fiji Aquatics and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.

Fiji Aquatics looks forward to the positive impact Rova will make in her new role and the influence she will have in empowering athletes in the years to come.

Fiji Aquatics has extended their heartfelt congratulations to Rova on her groundbreaking achievement.

