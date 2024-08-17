Zirkzee's Late strike seals Man United win over Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

A late goal by new signing Joshua Zirkzee earned Manchester United a nervy 1-0 victory over Fulham in their Premier League season opener at Old Trafford on Friday.

Home supporters were in buoyant mood ahead of the first game of the English top-flight campaign, with four players unveiled on the pitch and new faces in the United boardroom also in attendance.

Just as they did at home for much of last season, however, United struggled to break down their opponents in the first half, with captain Bruno Fernandes going closest to scoring the opener.

Frustrations grew after the break, only for Dutch substitute Zirkzee to arrive right on cue three minutes from time to earn United victory.

Without a Premier League title since 2013 and having addressed key problem areas in the transfer market, United supporters are expecting better than their eighth-placed finish last term.

When the action started on a fine evening, however, the mood around the stadium was less enthusiastic as United again looked short of ideas in attack.

A smart save from goalkeeper Andre Onana kept an early curling Kenny Tete effort out while Fernandes was presented with two golden opportunities but was denied by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Midfielder Mason Mount, handed a starting spot after an injury-ravaged first season in Manchester, went close early in the second half.

More wayward passing led to groans from supporters, however, before despair turned to jubilation at the death when substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Zirkzee combined to create the winner.

United have more wins and more points from their opening games of Premier League campaigns than any other team, but this performance suggested there is still much to be done for manager Erik ten Hag.