Young Kulas tested

Digicel Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua got a good assessment of her players in today’s curtain-raiser match against the Southern Under-15 boys’ team.

This is part of their preparation for the OFC Under-19 Women’s Competitions which kicks off next week.

The team lost 3-2 to Marika Rodu’s U15 southern boys team in a warm-up match at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Chua says despite the result, there were a lot of positives from the match given that they rotated all the players to give them game time.

She says there’s a lot the team needs to work on and these include decision-making, urgency and communication.

Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Angeline Rekha and Narieta Leba who were part of the Kulas team are also featuring for the U19 side.