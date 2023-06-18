Young Kulas tested

Digicel Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua got a good assessment of her players in today’s curtain-raiser match against the Southern Under-15 boys’ team.
This is part of their preparation for the OFC Under-19 Women’s Competitions which kicks off next week.
The team lost 3-2 to Marika Rodu’s U15 southern boys team in a warm-up match at the HFC Stadium in Suva.
Article continues after advertisement
Chua says despite the result, there were a lot of positives from the match given that they rotated all the players to give them game time.
She says there’s a lot the team needs to work on and these include decision-making, urgency and communication.
Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Angeline Rekha and Narieta Leba who were part of the Kulas team are also featuring for the U19 side.
Advertisement