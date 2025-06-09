Win at all cost mindset for Ba in opening game

The opening game in previous tournaments haven’t been going their way, but the RC Manubhai Ba side made sure that wasn’t the case last night in their opening FMF Inter District Championship match against a tough Vantex Solutions Navua outfit at Govind Park.

This is one of the reasons Ba Director of Football, Rodeck Singh, says it was important to get the three points on offer in the first game.

“We knew we need the 3 points, we knew we had to win, we have to win to keep our campaign alive and more smoother and win at all cost.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ba defeated Navua 2-nil with both goals in the second half from Vilitati Kautoga and Etonia Dogolau.

Yesterday 6,055 fans turned up on day one and Singh says they need to bring back the glory days to Ba and one way to do it is in front of families, friends and fans at home.

“We knew this is a festival here for us, we’re enjoying the moment and at the same time we know there’s a task ahead of us to bring back the glory to Ba, bring back the glory at your home ground, and the boys are taking the day as it comes.”

Day two starts at 11am today with the Premier Division game between Tavua and Nasinu.

The first Super Premier match kicks off at 2pm with Power Vault Suva and AAAK & Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi followed by Stratum Construction Rewa and Navua at 4pm.

4R Electric Lautoka meets Extra Supermarket Labasa in the third game at 6pm before Ba wraps up the competition today against PartlinkAutomotive/Star Pools/Manasa Export/Equipment Express Nadroga at 8pm.

All Super Premier games live commentaries will air on Radio Fiji 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.