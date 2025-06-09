Somali referee denied US entry for World Cup will receive full FIFA fee

[Source: Reuters]

Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who ​was denied entry into the ‌United States to officiate at the World Cup, will be paid his full tournament ​fee.

The Trump administration said the ​United States had denied Artan entry ⁠for the World Cup because of ​his links to “suspected members of ​terror organizations”.

A source familiar with the matter said even though Artan will take no part ​in the World Cup, FIFA ​has committed to paying his salary.

Artan, Africa’s referee ‌of ⁠the year in 2025, was set to become the first Somali to officiate at soccer’s global showpiece, ​but ​was turned ⁠back by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

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However, he returned ​home to a hero’s welcome ​while ⁠European soccer body UEFA appointed him to officiate the UEFA Super Cup match ⁠between ​Paris St Germain ​and Aston Villa in August.