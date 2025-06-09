Nalaubu chases BOG glory with Navua

A year after winning the Battle of the Giants with Lautoka FC, star striker Sairusi Nalaubu is now on a new mission.

Having swapped the blue of Lautoka for the red of Navua FC, he is determined to recreate that glorious moment on football’s biggest stage.

The striker, who has yet to find the back of the net in the current tournament, is keenly aware that his moment to shine is approaching.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year, it was my first BOG with Lautoka, and I scored the winning goal. Now, this is my first Extra BOG debut for Navua FC, and I aim to do the same.”

He and his team are preparing for the high-pressure semi-final against the host team, Extra Supermarket Labasa FC.

Not only must they face a formidable opponent, but they will do so in front of a passionate home crowd at Subrail Park.

Nalaubu, however, remains focused on the task, ready to turn his personal goal into a reality for his new club.

Navua takes on hosts Labasa on Saturday at 2 pm in the first semifinal, while Lautoka takes on Rewa in the second semifinal at 4.30 pm.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.