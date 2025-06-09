Nadroga out to revive Fiji FACT glory days

[File Photo]

Manasa Export Nadroga FC will head into the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT determined to revive the glory days that once made the Stallions one of Fiji football’s powerhouse districts.

The Coral Coast side, made up largely of homegrown players and boosted by two Nigerian imports, will be aiming to end a 25-year wait for the title.

Nadroga last won the Fiji FACT in 2001, having also claimed the trophy in 1993, and will be hoping to add another chapter to its proud history.

Under coach Garfil Coaster, the Stallions have built a hardworking squad led by experienced players and strengthened by Nigerian recruits Christopher Kehinde Adejumo and Francis Blessed Frank.

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Drawn in Group B, Nadroga will open its campaign against Ba on Friday at 3 pm before taking on Nasinu on Saturday and Lautoka on Sunday.

Despite carrying the underdog tag, the Stallions will back their fighting spirit and local pride as they chase Fiji FACT honours in Labasa.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.