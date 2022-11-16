McGree wants to create history with Socceroos

Riley McGree [Source: FTBL]

Australia midfielder Riley McGree wants to create history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

McGree wants to equal or surpass the Golden Generation of Australian footballers who helped revive the sport in their country.

The 24-year-old has a lot of belief in his team and says they are bonded by their brotherhood, driven by a common goal of writing their name in World Cup history.

He says they may not have the best players in the world but as long as they play their brand of football as a team, they can take on any team on any day.

Australia’s first match is against France on Wednesday at 7am.

