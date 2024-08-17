Likuculacula scores double in Fiji win

[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Koleta Likuculacula’s double secured Fiji a 2-1 victory over Tahiti in their opening match of the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup at Friendship Hall in the Solomon Islands this evening.

Fiji’s Cema Nasau was a constant threat early on, coming close with a shot that hit the outside of the box but Tahiti goalkeeper Corail Harry denied her soon after.

Tahiti was dangerous on the counterattack, with Marina Rameha posing problems for the Fijian defense.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite creating space for herself, her long-range effort was comfortably saved by Mereoni Tinaimakubuna.

The match came alive towards the end of the first half when Tahiti took the lead in the 15th minute through Rameha.

Fiji quickly responded where Likuculacula controlled the ball on the right side of the Tahiti box, cut inside onto her left foot and drilled a shot past Harry to level the score.

Fiji remained the stronger side in the second half, but neither team could add to the score.

Louisa Simmons provided extra energy in midfield for Fiji and came close to scoring after winning the ball, but her low shot was saved by Tahiti’s goalkeeper, Corail Harry.

Cema Nasau looked the most likely to score next, but she was repeatedly denied by Harry, whose aggressive goalkeeping made it hard for Fiji to finish with composure.

Tahiti’s chances suffered a blow when Ninauea Hioe received a second yellow card, leaving her team a player short for two minutes.

Fiji pressed for a winner and, though they couldn’t capitalize on the player advantage, they finally broke through in the final minutes. Harry made an excellent double save from a free-kick, but Likuculacula was there to score her second goal, securing a 2-1 victory for Fiji.