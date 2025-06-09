EFL, FNPF explore $2B renewable energy partnership

The programme is also expected to create jobs, stimulate business activity and generate opportunities. [Photo: FILE]

Energy Fiji Limited and the Fiji National Provident Fund are working towards a strategic joint venture to invest about $2 billion in new renewable energy projects over the coming years.

The proposed partnership aims to increase Fiji’s renewable electricity generation through investments in hydro, solar, battery energy storage and other clean energy technologies, while strengthening the country’s long-term energy security.

In a joint statement, EFL Chief Executive Fatiaki Gibson says the partnership would help unlock long-term funding for major renewable energy projects and support Fiji’s transition to affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu states the investment aligns with the Fund’s goal of delivering sustainable long-term returns for its members while contributing to Fiji’s economic growth and national development.

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The proposed joint venture is expected to boost electricity supply to meet growing demand, improve energy resilience and reduce Fiji’s reliance on imported fossil fuels and exposure to fluctuating global fuel prices.

The programme is also expected to create jobs, stimulate business activity and generate opportunities in the construction, engineering and renewable energy sectors.

EFL and FNPF said discussions are progressing positively but remain subject to commercial, financial and governance arrangements, as well as internal and regulatory approvals.