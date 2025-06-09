Government nears revenue target ahead of schedule

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is on track to meet, and potentially exceed, its annual revenue target after the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service collected $3.226 billion in net revenue during the first eleven months of the 2025-2026 financial year.

The figure represents 95.7 percent of the Government’s annual net revenue target of approximately $3.37 billion, with one month remaining before the close of the financial year on July 31.

According to FRCS, year-to-date collections are $156.9 million, or 5.1 percent, above forecast and $52.3 million, or 1.6 percent, higher than the same period last year.

June alone delivered a strong performance, with net collections reaching $430.1 million. This was $75.8 million, or 21.4 percent, above forecast and $49.6 million, or 13 percent, higher than collections recorded in June 2025.

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In a statement, FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says the results demonstrate the resilience of Fiji’s revenue base despite a more challenging domestic and global economic environment.

He says strong performances in Company Income Tax, Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Value Added Tax (VAT) were the major contributors to revenue growth, supported by positive collections from Excise Duty, Capital Gains Tax and Departure Tax.

Singh added that the strong revenue performance reflects a combination of genuine economic activity, resilient businesses, sustained employment and improved tax compliance measures despite global uncertainties.

The statement further highlights that with one month remaining in the financial year, the latest figures place the Government in a strong position to achieve its revenue target entering the new financial year.