Fiji Pearls ready for action

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The Fiji Pearls are set for a busy week of international netball action, with every match to be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports as part of an exciting round of fixtures featuring teams from across the Pacific and Asia.

The competition gets underway on Wednesday, July 8, at the Netball Central in Sydney, Australia with the Fiji Pearls opening their campaign against Singapore at 1pm.

They return later in the day at 3pm to take on the PNG Pepes in what is expected to be a competitive early test.

Action continues on Thursday, July 9, with Singapore facing PNG Pepes at 1pm, before the Fiji Pearls meet the Black Swans at 3pm.

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On Friday, July 10, the Black Swans take on Singapore at 1pm, followed by the Fiji Pearls against PNG Pepes at 3pm, rounding out the round-robin stage.

The tournament then moves into finals day on Saturday, July 11, with the third-place playoff at 12pm, before the championship final at 2pm where the title will be decided.

FBC General Manager Television, Sitiveni Halofaki, says FBC Sports is proud to continue showcasing the Fiji Pearls and bringing international netball directly to fans across the country.

“We are proud to bring this level of international netball to our audiences and to continue supporting the Fiji Pearls as they compete against strong opposition. Broadcasting these matches LIVE on FBC Sports ensures fans across Fiji can follow every moment of the action as it happens.”

Fans are encouraged to tune in throughout the week and support the Fiji Pearls as they take on the region’s best, with all matches broadcast LIVE and exclusive on FBC Sports.

From July 8 through to July 11 – it’s international netball, LIVE on FBC Sports.