18 people remain missing across Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says he is concerned with the number of missing persons reports, as according to the statistics released by Crime Stoppers, the number of people reported missing stands at 18.

According to Crime Stoppers, the missing person’s cases involve both youth and adults from areas including Suva, Nausori, Lautoka, Nadi, Navua, and Ba.

The list includes both males and females, including two elderly individuals, aged in their late 70s and 80s.

The Police Chief says it is common in Fiji for people to leave home without informing their relatives, often resulting in delays in reporting them missing.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is normal here in Fiji that people go out and then don’t inform their relatives, and that’s why relatives report the matter late.”

Tudravu is encouraging the public to report any sightings or relevant information to Crime Stoppers on 919 or the nearest police station.

He also stresses that community cooperation remains vital in helping reunite missing persons with their families.