Labasa, Nasinu share points in EPL opener

[Source: Supplied]

Labasa and Nasinu played out a goalless draw in their Extra Premier League Round One clash at Subrail Park in Labasa.

In what marked the opening match of the 2026 Extra Premier League season, both sides showed defensive discipline but struggled to find the finishing touch in front of goal.

Despite several attacking opportunities from both ends, neither team was able to break the deadlock over 90 minutes.

Labasa enjoyed strong home support and looked threatening in phases, particularly through wide play, but Nasinu’s backline held firm to deny clear scoring chances.

At the other end, Nasinu tested Labasa’s defence on the counter, though the hosts remained organized at the back.

The result sees both teams collect a point to start their campaigns, with improvements in attacking execution likely to be a focus heading into Round Two.

The Extra Premier League continues this weekend with more fixtures across the country as teams look to establish early momentum in the 2026 season.

