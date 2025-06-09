Krishna scores 100th goal in India

[Source: Malappuram.mfc/Facebook]

Fijian football star Roy Krishna celebrated a major career milestone yesterday, scoring his 100th goal in Indian football after helping his Malappuram FC side to a convincing 4-1 victory over Forca Kochi in the Super League Kerala.

Krishna opened the scoring in the match with a well-taken penalty, marking the landmark 100th goal of his seven-year career in India.

The former Labasa FC striker has represented four clubs in India before joining Malappuram FC in September 2025, bringing years of experience and attacking prowess to his new side.

On the international stage, Krishna has been a standout performer for the Fiji national team, the Bula Boys, earning 61 caps and scoring over 40 goals since making his debut in 2007.

