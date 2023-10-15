Ba scores yet another IDC title

Etonia Dogalau celebrates after scoring with captain Praneel Naidu and Nabil Begg

Ba has triumphantly returned to the summit of local football, claiming victory in the Courts Inter District Championship.

In the Super Premier final, RC Manubhai Ba outshone Tigers Lautoka with a convincing 2-1 win.

Fueled by the exuberance of youth, Ba found the back of the net with goals from Darold Kakasi and Etonia Dogolau in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Saula Waqa scored late in the second half for Lautoka.

Ba showcased their dominance over Lautoka in every aspect of the game, securing their remarkable 25th IDC title.

This victory showcased the emergence of a new generation of players within the Men in Black squad, leaving a lasting impression throughout the tournament.