Auvray expects improved contest

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray says his side is preparing for a different challenge when they meet Vanuatu United for the second time this season.

The two teams shared the points in a 2–2 draw in Auckland earlier in the campaign, and Auvray believes both sides have evolved since that encounter.

He expects a more tactical and refined battle in Melbourne as the competition begins to take shape.

“I know it’s a team that never gives up. They have a good coach who knows the game, and they have good players as well.”

The French tactician noted that Vanuatu United would have had time to reassess and adjust following their earlier meeting.

“They were able to go back home and work, I’m sure, and prepare this game. But most teams are still in that phase where they’re trying to find themselves and the best way to approach games in this format.”

Auvray also confirmed that Vanuatu United will be without some key players due to suspension but insists that external factors will not dictate Bula FC’s approach.

Bula FC will look to apply lessons learned from their first encounter as they aim to secure a stronger result in Melbourne.

The match between Bula FC and Vanuatu United will kick off at 2pm tomorrow, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC2.

