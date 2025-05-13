FNRL U18 start camp with basic life skills training

The Fiji National Rugby League Under 18 squad have marched into camp last night and started off this morning with cooking, cleaning and taking care of the Academy as part of their training program.

Winger Joseph Gaunavou says this basic life skills training is a great initiative by the organizers, as these are tasks they hardly do at home.

He adds that learning these skills during camp has also helped them bond as a team, as they are grouped together and assigned specific duties.

Article continues after advertisement

“Usually most of us don’t do these things at home but starting today with all the helping and cleaning and all that I know this is also a way we are helping those who run the academy. It’s really a good thing to learn how to cook and clean and this is also a lesson to us when we go back home.”

He says this experience has made them appreciate their parents more especially for always being there to take care of such responsibilities.

The Nacamaki, Koro youngster who just tried out the sport for the first time this year says all the hard work during his short time playing League has paid off and he sees himself donning the Bulldogs jersey in years to come.

Gaunavou and the squad are also preparing to host the Tonga Under 18 School Boys on the 24th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Their match will be the curtain raiser for Kaiviti Silktails versus West Tigers game.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.