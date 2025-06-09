[Photo: FILE]

Rugby fans can catch live coverage of the Nations Championship on FBC Sports through the Walesi set-top box or via the Vodafone Play streaming platform.

The Walesi set-top box is the device that `1connects to your television and provides access to the full range of Walesi channels, including FBC Sports.

Fans who prefer to watch on their mobile devices, tablets, or laptops can stream the matches by downloading the Vodafone Play app.

Meanwhile, the FIJI Water Flying Fijians will play their second match of the tournament against England tomorrow at 1:10 am at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

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They will then take on Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.