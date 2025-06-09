BSP warns against online scams

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The Bank of South Pacific is urging customers to remain vigilant against increasingly sophisticated phishing scams after receiving reports of fraudulent websites impersonating the Bank in an attempt to steal customers’ banking credentials.

BSP Relieving Country Head, Maikash Ali has commended members of the public for verifying suspicious online content directly with the Bank before taking action.

He says they immediately disabled the identified websites, enhanced transaction monitoring, and are working closely with the Fiji Police Force and other financial institutions to trace and recover funds where possible.

“The Bank invests significantly in protecting our customers and our digital banking services. Unfortunately, criminals continue to target vulnerable members of the public through fake websites, text messages and emails that appear genuine but are designed to deceive. We remind our valued customers to stay alert and, when in doubt, contact BSP before providing any personal or banking information.”

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BSP reiterates that these incidents serve as an important reminder that customers should always be cautious when interacting online and avoid clicking on suspicious content.

The Bank is reminding customers that it will never ask them to disclose their Internet Banking password, Personal Identification Numbers or One-Time Password via telephone, email, SMS or social media.

The Bank continues to work closely with the relevant authorities and industry partners while supporting affected customers and monitoring for any further suspicious activity.