Constitutional review process should not be rushed: NFP

NFP representatives with the Constitutional Review Commission after presenting their submission.

The National Federation Party believes that the constitutional review process should not be rushed.

While making submissions before the Constitutional Review Commission yesterday, Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad said that a hurried process can undermine the credibility and legitimacy of any new constitution.

He also said that there is not enough time for Fiji to adopt a new constitution before the next general election, which must be held by February 2027.

He says that past constitutional changes have always required time for Parliament to pass supporting legislation before elections can be held under a new legal framework.

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Professor Prasad says the next general election should proceed under the 2013 Constitution, while electoral reforms can still be made through amendments to the Electoral Act.

“2013 Constitution was imposed upon the people of Fiji on 7th September 2013. General elections were held on 17th September 2014. I am highlighting this, Mr. Chairman and members of the Commission to labour the point that having a new Constitution and working on it meticulously through all the consequential legislation, changes to the electoral system, if you are going for constituencies, boundaries, etc there is a lot of detail work that is needed. So that’s a very important point that we as a party would like to make.”

According to Professor Prasad, the Commission should adopt a hybrid approach and take into account submissions, and incorporate desirable provisions contained both in the 1997 and 2013 Constitutions into a totally new Constitution.

He adds that the Commission should present both a draft Constitution and a review report to the President.

Professor Prasad says the fact that the Commission is required to recommend changes to the 2013 Constitution does not prevent it in any way from drafting a new constitution altogether.

He says incorporating changes in the 2013 Constitution or repealing it is the responsibility of Parliament.

The NFP leader says the 1997 Constitution (Amendment) Act resulted in the repeal of the 1990 Constitution, which had provisions for review after seven years.

He says, therefore, it does not mean that review prevents the formulation of a totally new legislation or constitution and repeal of existing legislation.