Trailblazer Prokop hopes to inspire other gay athletes with new documentary

[Source: Reuters]

When Luke Prokop became the first openly gay player under contract with an NHL team five years ago.

He set off on a trailblazing path that thrust him into the spotlight and brought the responsibility of representing and helping ​his community.

Today, he is still shouldering much of that weight alone.

Since coming out publicly at 19 years old, Prokop, who ‌was drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2020, has been bombarded with questions about inclusivity issues in ice hockey.

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He also lends an ear to those seeking guidance whenever he can.

“I guess in terms of dealing with those issues, it’s kind of lonely because I am the only one that a lot of people will come ​and speak to about it,” Prokop, now 24, told Reuters. “Because no one else is out in the men’s game.”

That pressure is ​just one focus of “The Hockey Player”, a new documentary that follows the Canadian as he balances the realities of ⁠pursuing a professional career with his role as a trailblazer in a traditional sport that is often described as an old boys’ club.

Prokop’s mission ​to inspire people who may resonate with his story ultimately outweighed his initial hesitations about the documentary, kickstarting a years-long filming process.

“I’ve said before ​that if I could help one person in the world with my story, then I’ve done my job, so hopefully it just resonates with a lot of people,” said Prokop, a free agent who most recently played with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

“I could take a few more cameras in the face if ​I need to help more.”

In June 2023, the NHL banned teams from wearing special jerseys during warmups, practices or games on theme ​nights after several players opted out of donning Pride-themed kits that year, with some citing religious beliefs.

Using coloured stick tape on theme nights, including Pride and military ‌appreciation celebrations, ⁠was also not permitted.

The policy was considered a step backward for many, but the stick tape ban was reversed in October 2023 and Prokop believes the sport is moving in the right direction now.