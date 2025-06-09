Child among two killed in house fire

Firefighters and police at the scene of the fatal fire. [PHOTO:PRANEETA]

Two people including a ten-year-old child have died in a fire in Laucala Beach this morning.

The property which includes a residential house and four commercial properties razed to the ground at around 8am today.

Eye witnesses have informed FBC News that the landlord and her adopted son were in the house when the fire started.

The ten year old child was adopted just few days ago.

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The Police Forensic Team has arrived at the scene to retrieve the body of the two victims.